iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1921 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,586,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
