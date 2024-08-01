iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

