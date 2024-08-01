iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 125,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,142. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
