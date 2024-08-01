iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,972. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.