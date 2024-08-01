iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stake Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,055,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 449,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,096. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

