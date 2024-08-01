iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 19,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,876. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

