iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 1,647,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

