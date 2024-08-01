iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,508,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 297,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 949,547 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.