iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,508,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 297,896 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.83.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.