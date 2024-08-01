iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $22.49.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
