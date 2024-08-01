iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

