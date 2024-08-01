iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
