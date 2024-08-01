iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 34,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,965. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

