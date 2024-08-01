iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IBTP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

