iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBGA)

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBGA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,469. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

