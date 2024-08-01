iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3086 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MBB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $94.02. 1,736,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,304. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

About iShares MBS ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.