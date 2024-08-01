iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3086 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
MBB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $94.02. 1,736,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,304. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82.
About iShares MBS ETF
