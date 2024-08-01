iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 7,917,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,992. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
