iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 7,917,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,992. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

