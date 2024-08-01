iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,188,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.46. 362,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,619. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

