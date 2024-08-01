iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 994,265 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.