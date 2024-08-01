iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USBF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $85.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

