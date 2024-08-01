Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,598. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Institutional Trading of Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.