Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 586,746 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 586,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acelyrin by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Acelyrin stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 1,762,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.