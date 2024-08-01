Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 388.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Commercial Metals worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. 144,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

