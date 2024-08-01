Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,073 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BILL worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in BILL by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.