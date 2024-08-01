Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Employers worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Employers by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 295,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 166.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,498. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

