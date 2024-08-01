Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Adeia worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Adeia by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Adeia Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

