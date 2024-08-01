Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,059 shares of company stock worth $688,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 56,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,956. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

