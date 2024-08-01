Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Relay Therapeutics worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $668,365. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 277,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

