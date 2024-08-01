Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $20.46 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,711 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,156.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 542,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

