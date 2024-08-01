Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,344 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 679,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

