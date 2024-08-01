Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 80.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FERG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.84. 358,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,102. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

