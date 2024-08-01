Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 386,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,701. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

