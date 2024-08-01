Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 137,604 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 972.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 91,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,533. The company has a market capitalization of $403.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

