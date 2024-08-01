Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,262 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,537.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $35.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.95. 2,915,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,794. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $828.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

