Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

AMR traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.65. 85,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,156. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.55 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

