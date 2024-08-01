Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 18,028 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.62% of CNO Financial Group worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CNO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 187,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.