Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,198 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,297 shares of company stock valued at $136,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.