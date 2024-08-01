Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 27,719 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CNX Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 909,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

