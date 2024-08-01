Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 78,116 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,116 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Ryerson worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,316.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 193,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 247,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Ryerson news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

