Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 23,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

