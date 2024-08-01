Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423,533 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.34% of LendingClub worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.