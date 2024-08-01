Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

