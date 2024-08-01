Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Shares of J traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 710,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,430. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

