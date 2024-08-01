Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,802. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

