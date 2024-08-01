Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. 1,515,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

