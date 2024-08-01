Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 9,247,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

