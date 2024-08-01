Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,985,328 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

