Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $174.34. 194,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,985. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.