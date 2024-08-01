Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 3,036,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.