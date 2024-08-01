Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,114,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,639,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 26,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,401. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

