Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 416,942 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 254.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.78% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of SWTX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 497,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,513. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

