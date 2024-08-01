Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 684,369 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.93% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 32,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

